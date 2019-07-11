Come meet Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris in Milford

Connecticut’s own Kaliegh Garris took home the national title of Miss Teen USA in 2019.

Garris is from New Haven and a recent graduate of Joseph A. Foran High School and the Educational Center for the Arts where she studied theater.

She tells us more about your personal movement, “We Are People First.” Kaliegh started this movement in honor of one of her older sister who has cerebral palsy and lives with multiple disabilities.

Through her program, she educates others on ways to respectfully speak to individuals with health conditions and disabilities.

You can meet Kaliegh at the Walnut Beach Farmers’ Market at the Walnut Beach Rotary Pavilion on Viscount Drive in Milford Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.