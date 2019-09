The Forever In My Heart Foundation was founded to make an impact in the lives of homeless dogs in animal shelters and disabled U.S. Veterans in our communities.

It’s a concept that us changing the lives of veterans and giving them their freedom back. President Mira Alicki and Veteran Kaye Colello explains how you can get involved.

The 3rd Annual Forever In My Heart Charity Gala is happening on Saturday, September 28 at Foxwoods Resort Casino from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.