Local farmers markets is a way to support farmers and vendors here in Connecticut.



Market Master Meta Carter and Owner of Gazy Brothers Farm Lexi Gazy tells us all about Walnut Beach Farmers’ Market at the Walnut Beach Devon Rotary Pavilion in Milford on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You have until Thursday, September 12 to buy fresh produce and products from local vendors.