September is National Self-Improvement Month. Are you a procrastinator? If you’ve ever alphabetized the contents of your fridge, instead of filing your taxes – we could be talking to you. And you’re not alone.

Turns out 1 in 5 of us are chronic procrastinators. Communication Expert Steve Rohr explains what it is and how to hack it. Rohr says here are ways to move from “pause” to play: