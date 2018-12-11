CT STYLE

Compass Fat Loss: Offers new technology to improve patient outcomes in the weight loss process

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Compass Fat Loss began in 2015, founded by Dr. Eric Kusher, a chiropractic physician specializing in Functional Medicine, the treatment of chronic disease via natural means.

Compass has helped nearly 10,000 patients in Connecticut lose weight, improve their health risk profiles, and reduce or eliminate medications.

Founder and Physician, Dr. Eric Kusher and Patient, Darren Carrillo shares how weight loss can be attained to be sustainable long-term. Technology improves monitoring and long-term outcomes. Case study of a long-term patient experience. Finally, they are currently offering a $200 discount for patients enrolling in the program prior to Christmas Day.

For more information visit, CompassFatLoss.com.

 

 

