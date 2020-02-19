Live Now
Connecticut Appliance & Fireplace Distributors has everything you need to make your house feel like home

CT Style

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Home is a place that we can really make our own and Connecticut Appliance & Fireplace Distributors wants to help make your space the best it can be.

To make your home a little cozier this winter, check out their expansive showroom in Southington where you can browse gas, wood and pellet fireplaces to find the perfect fit for your home.  

Looking ahead to warmer months, the store has a variety of outdoor grills and kitchens.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to their Southington showroom to show us this year’s hottest home trends.

You can also get a glimpse of what they have to offer at the upcoming Connecticut Home and Remodeling Show at the Connecticut Convention Center Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1.



