Connecticut Barber Expo at Mohegan Sun Casino, August 14-16

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —In just a few days, Mohegan Sun will be hosting the largest barber expo with several seminars, vendors, celebrity appearances and more!

Joining us to talk more about it is Jay Majors Raposo, Founder and CEO of the Connecticut Barber Expo.

This is the 10-year anniversary for the largest barber event in the world taking place, August 14-16 at Mohegan Sun Casino.

  • Over 400 hair fashion & tool vendors.
  • Celebrity influencer appearances.
  • Huge hair competition, thousands in cash and prizes.
  • First place winner wins a $10,000.00 diamond Rolex.

    To learn more, visit www.ctbarberexpo.com.

