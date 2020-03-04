Connecticut Basement Systems: New offerings, expansion and waterproofing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Basement Systems is known as the largest basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, foundation repair, and basement finishing company in Connecticut.

Joining us General Manager Ross Mannuzza to tell us what they are all about.

If you have a wet basement, an unfinished basement in need of a facelift, a crack in your home’s foundation or if your home needs insulation to make it more comfortable. They can also clean out any space before fixing it with The Junkluggers of New Haven, a division of Connecticut Basement Systems.

At Connecticut Basement Systems they are dedicated to giving consistently great service to all their customers in every element of our work as well as to our peers within the company, and to their community.

Upcoming events: The Spring home show at the XL Center in Hartford from April 3-5 and the CT Better Home Show in Bridgeport at the Webster bank arena from April 18-19.

