It’s the second year of Connecticut Brew Cup. The first year was such a success, the North Haven Professional Firefighters Association decided to bring it back.

Firefighters Richard Filosi and Ron Prisco gives us a preview. You can join in on the fun on Saturday, September 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the North Haven Fairgrounds. Proceeds help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.