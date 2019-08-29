Breaking News
Religious exemptions for vaccinations increase while immunization rates decrease for students in Connecticut

Connecticut couple shares their love of jazz with wedding guests

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) A pair of Connecticut attorneys shared their love of jazz with a New Orleans themed wedding. Bride Cristina Thomas, a Assistant Attorney General for the state of Connecticut and groom James Harrington, a trial attorney wed on on the bride’s family property, Sanford Farms in East Haddam in August.

The father of the bride is longtime Connecticut businessman Bob Thomas, who recognized several close family members and friends during the ceremony, which also featured jazz music.

Playing throughout the ceremony was the renowned Dr. Jazz from New Orleans, featuring physician Russel Steele, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tulane University School of Medicine. Beautiful weather and a candlelit reception made for a perfect evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.