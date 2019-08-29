Connecticut couple shares their love of jazz with wedding guests

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) A pair of Connecticut attorneys shared their love of jazz with a New Orleans themed wedding. Bride Cristina Thomas, a Assistant Attorney General for the state of Connecticut and groom James Harrington, a trial attorney wed on on the bride’s family property, Sanford Farms in East Haddam in August.

The father of the bride is longtime Connecticut businessman Bob Thomas, who recognized several close family members and friends during the ceremony, which also featured jazz music.

Playing throughout the ceremony was the renowned Dr. Jazz from New Orleans, featuring physician Russel Steele, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tulane University School of Medicine. Beautiful weather and a candlelit reception made for a perfect evening.