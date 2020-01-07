Connecticut Department of Public Health: Connecticut has it’s own NORA app

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut along with the nation, has had an unprecedented rise in overdoses from opioid use.

The U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasize the importance of getting naloxone into as many people’s hands as possible to help turn the tide of deaths.

Joining us from the Connecticut Department of Public Health Amy Mirizzi along with Ramona Anderson to share all the details.

NORA – Naloxone + Overdose Response App is a free progressive web app from the Connecticut Department of Public Health created as an interactive educational tool available at Connecticut citizens’ fingertips to advance the use of naloxone, curb the epidemic of opioid overdose deaths, and save lives in the state.

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. People choose to be trained to use naloxone for a family member, friend, or in their community, but there is no way of knowing when they will need to use the prescription.

The NORA app gives additional support in reviewing how and when to use naloxone as well as sharing information on opioids before a crisis occurs. It is also available in a format that most people find comfortable to use, as they have phones or computer access. Accessing the app is also private and it’s available at all hours of the day.