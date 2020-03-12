Connecticut Education Association: Expanding the minority teaching force

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Right now, more than 40 percent of Connecticut’s school children are minorities, but only 8 percent of the state’s teachers are people of color.

The Connecticut Education Association is doing its best to expand the minority teaching force.

CEA Executive Director Donald Williams is here along with Westport teacher Faith Sweeney.

The following questions are answered:

What’s being done to expand the minority teaching force?

Is there some sort of legislation?

Why is this necessary?

Do you deal with any race issues?

“Teachers are the single most important in-school influence on student learning, and it stands to reason that our educators must reflect the culture and diversity of their students,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “Having a racially and culturally diverse teaching force enhances all students’ academic achievement by providing them with multiple perspectives that allow them to gain a greater understanding of the world around them.”

Research shows that all students, and particularly students of color, perform better in school, are more academically engaged, and feel more connected to their teachers when taught by educators of color.

