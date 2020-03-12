1  of  2
Breaking News
AAC Men’s basketball tournament canceled due to Coronavirus concerns Coronavirus case confirmed in Stamford, city’s public schools to close Friday
Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Connecticut Education Association: Expanding the minority teaching force

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Right now, more than 40 percent of Connecticut’s school children are minorities, but only 8 percent of the state’s teachers are people of color.

The Connecticut Education Association is doing its best to expand the minority teaching force.

CEA Executive Director Donald Williams is here along with Westport teacher Faith Sweeney.

The following questions are answered:

  • What’s being done to expand the minority teaching force?
  • Is there some sort of legislation?
  • Why is this necessary?
  • Do you deal with any race issues?

“Teachers are the single most important in-school influence on student learning, and it stands to reason that our educators must reflect the culture and diversity of their students,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “Having a racially and culturally diverse teaching force enhances all students’ academic achievement by providing them with multiple perspectives that allow them to gain a greater understanding of the world around them.”

Research shows that all students, and particularly students of color, perform better in school, are more academically engaged, and feel more connected to their teachers when taught by educators of color.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.