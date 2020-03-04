Connecticut Education Association launches a statewide initiative to expand the minority teaching force

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teaching is for everyone… and the Connecticut Education Association is launching a statewide initiative to expand the minority teaching force.

Here with the details is CEA President Jeff Leake along with 2019 Teacher of the Year, Bridgeport Music Teacher Sheena Graham.

The population of their students is not met in the population of their teaching force. Connecticut Education Association has been working at this for quite some time. They need teachers of color to be in classrooms and way more numbers than they are right now.

It is very important for kids to see folks who look like them in front of the classrooms. It is especially important in the youngest grades they know that a student who sees a teacher of color, someone like them, is more likely to be successful in school as they move on.

The goal of the campaign is to emphasize this in a way that has not done before.

