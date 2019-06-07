Connecticut native, author writes 'Behind the Glass Door'

Connecticut native and author Carol Choomack is coming out with a new book called 'Behind the Glass Door.'

Choomack says the story is a mix of fact, fiction and fantasy.

The launch party for the book us happening on Sunday, June 9th at 85 Center Street in Old Wethersfield. The event runs from 12pm to 3pm.

Choomack also wants to thank the amazing artists who designed the front and back covers of her book: Julie Loomer from Norway, and Anton de Wit a leather carver from Port Elizabeth, South Africa.