Connecticut native writes first book, ‘The Night Is Yours’

Yale graduate and West Haven native Abdul-Razak Zachariah can now add children’s book author to his resume.

The Night Is Yours‘ is all about growing up in a West Haven apartment complex.

He is currently working in college student recruitment and community partnerships at LEAP, a New Haven literacy organization.

You can meet Abdul for story time and book signing at R.J. Julia Booksellers at 768 Boston Post Road in Madison on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m.

You can also join him at his book release celebration at The Yale Bookstore at 77 Broadway in New Haven on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 p.m.

