Connecticut Pest Elimination, Inc. helps you protect your home from bed bugs

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You want to make sure your home is protected during the winter.

When it’s cold outside, pests are more likely to invade your home.

Joining us Owner and President of Connecticut Pest Elimination, Inc. Mike Lipsett along with Bed Bug Expert, Dr. Gail Ridge.

Dr. Ridge answers the following questions:

  • What should you start?
  • What’s the best way to protect your home?
  • What types of bugs do you see the most?

The general public can go to CAES in New Haven to have insects identified.

To learn more, click here.

