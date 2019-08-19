Connecticut Post Mall hosting fun events for tax free week

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford is planning a week full of free, family friendly events as part of tax free week. Most items of clothing and footwear under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales and use tax from August 18 – 24, 2019.

Princess and superhero meet and greets will be part of the fun during this week as well as an art party. On Saturday August 24th News 8 will hold a school supplies drive from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the interior lower level in front of Target. Supplies will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Milford.

“They’re collecting any new items, so if you have pencils, pens, binders, they’re really looking for anything you can donate. You can buy it anywhere else or you can buy it here at the mall” says Kelly Frantz, Connecticut Post Mall Marketing Coordinator.

The donated items will help the children and teens in many ways. “It really gives the kids confidence and a lot of excitement so that when they start the first day of school they feel ready, and they feel just like every other kid so it’s amazing” says the club’s executive director Megan Altomare.