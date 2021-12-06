MILFORD, conn. (Wtnh) — If you are looking for a unique holiday shopping experience with special perks or just want that perfect picture with Santa, Connecticut Post Mall in Milford has everything to make your visit merry and bright!

“We have a brand-new santa set for the big man himself. This year, down in Connecticut Post Mall, people can come take photos with him. The set is based on the warner brothers movie the polar express. And it’s amazing all the iconic features of the movie are right here at the mall,” says Kate Terricciano, President of image Marketing Consultants.

After a long day of shopping and taking photos with the man in the big red suit, shoppers can stop by the all new My perks lounge to kick back, relax, grab a snack, and even charge your phone.

“We’ve got lots of snacks, free bag check, coat checks, and if you come to the lounge and you’re not in my perks member, if you download the app on the spot, you get a free swag bag full of coupons and deals,” says Terricciano.

Watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to the Connecticut Post Mall to spend the day with Santa and check out the all new My perks lounge.