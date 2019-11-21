Connecticut Post Mall launches ‘Elf’-themed Santa display

Breaking News
by: Natasha Lubczenko

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Calling all holiday movie fans! The Connecticut Post Mall has introduced a brand new Santa holiday experience that combines the magic of Christmas with the popular holiday film ‘Elf’.

The walk-through set transports you to the streets of New York City just like Buddy the Elf and features popular scenes from the film–such as the Gimbels storefront and a real-life NYC taxi– that are perfect backdrops for a holiday selfie.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the mall to see the big man himself and to take a few selfies of course!

You can visit Santa at the Connecticut Post Mall on Level 1 in Center Court from November 15th through December 24th. For information on photos packages and more, click here.


