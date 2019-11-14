Connecticut Post Mall: The all-new Santa experience based on the movie Elf!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kelly Frantz, Marketing Director along with Buddy the Elf from the Connecticut Post Mall share the details to their new Santa experience based on the movie Elf!

This year, Connecticut Post Mall has replaced its traditional Santa set with a ground-breaking new experience inspired by the popular Warner Bros. movie “Elf.”

The new set revolutionizes the way Santa visits have traditionally been done, offering guests an entertaining and interactive holiday experience with a significantly wider multi-generational appeal attractive to visitors of all ages – not just families with children.

The new walk-through set combines the best elements of today’s highly popular “selfie museums” with the grandeur of a major theme park attraction. And importantly, Connecticut Post Mall’s new “Elf” experiential set is both a first-in-the-world design.