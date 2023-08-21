NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Have you heard? All of the Community Colleges in Connecticut have merged into one. The inaugural semester of Connecticut State Community College is almost underway. The school is now the largest higher education entity in the whole state and the largest Community College in New England. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by the College’s President, Dr. John Maduko, to give us more information on the programs and services being offered throughout the state.

Dr. Maduko says that this has been a 7-8 year-long process. He adds, “It involves 12 legacy community colleges with over 60 years of history, so it took it took a while, and we officially got our approval July 1st from our accreditor. We’re happy to be one big college with multiple locations across the great state of Connecticut, here really to serve our communities and everyone’s seeking to advance their careers and their lives.”

Students benefit from being able to take classes at multiple campuses, with one application and one financial aid form. It also means students will have a more consistent experience no matter what campus they are on in terms of services. These include libraries, tutoring, labs, child care, mentoring, academic advising, mental health and wellness, and telehealth. This student-centered approach helps promote well-being and student engagement.



Dr. Maduko notes, “We recognize that many of our students are working adults, they’re student parents, they’re military, they’re wanting to gain a new skill to advance in their career. So, they might live in one location, work another. Location and kids are somewhere else, so having that flexibility to go anywhere based on life is a big advantage and value that we bring to the table.”

Watch this interview, and you’ll learn more about the many programs offered by the Connecticut State Community College, and how you can go about enrolling. It’s not too late!

Upcoming Enrollment Events will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 9 AM at the campus locations that follow. Students may choose any campus to enroll on-site, regardless of where classes will be taken: Capital Campus, Hartford; Gateway Campus, New Haven; Housatonic Campus, Bridgeport; Middlesex Campus, Middletown; Naugatuck Valley Campus, Waterbury; Norwalk Campus, Three Rivers Campus, Danielson; Tunxis Campus, Farmington.

For more information, visit the Connecticut State Community College website @ www.ctstate.edu/apply