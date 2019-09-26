Connecticut Sun WNBA playoffs this Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Sun WNBA playoff run. They are currently in the WNBA finals the playoff is this Sunday, October 6th.

We are joined by the VP of Sports​ at Mohegan Sun, Amber Cox to share what you can expect.

Burn it Down t-shirts is the theme of the season and the playoffs. Burning down the past (eliminated in single-game elimination rounds in playoffs) and burning down stereotypes around women’s basketball.

A huge thank you to all of the fans.

Click here, for tickets and information.