Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Ceremony coming to Hartford

It’s an exciting time for women in Connecticut. Four ladies will be inducted into this year’s 26th Annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame.

An additional ten more exceptional women will be honored. Executive Director for the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Sarah Smith Lubarsky shares the mission to honor publicly the achievements of Connecticut women, preserve their stories, educate the public and inspire the continued achievements of women and girls.

You can be a part of the celebration on Monday, November 4 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Harftord from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Click here to purchase a ticket.