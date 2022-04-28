BRIDGEPORT, CONN. (WTNH) — Connecticut Yankee Council, Boy Scouts of America offers boys & girls of all ages, countless opportunities to explore potential passions, even if that means sailing around Connecticut.

“Sea Scouts is an opportunity for young people to get out and really experience the beauty of the long island sound, from those experiences they develop skills, competencies that are going to help them to grow up to be better citizens and leaders in our community,” says Paul Lukas, Director of Sea Scouts/Venturing/Exploring.

Sea Scout, Merlin Neunteufel says Sea Scouts broke her out of her shell and taught her valuable life skills at an early age.

“When I was in grade school, I was a very shy person, would not make very many friends and I had maybe one or two friends. But after joining scouts, I’ve learned a lot of really awesome skills, such as being able to communicate like really, clearly, and concisely,” said Neunteufel.

