Connex Credit Union: Advocacy and Achieving Financial Goals

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Studies show that nearly half of American’s are struggling to meet their bills and more than half are living paycheck to paycheck. 

Our guest today says financial literacy is key to improving our finances and has tips on how to get started. Carl Casper is executive vice president and chief operating officer at Connex Credit Union.

Connex Credit Union is the 5th largest credit union in the state serving everyone in Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven and Fairfield County.

Check our website for free financial seminars. Set up an appointment with one of our Financial Advocates and learn how Connex can help you get on a better financial path.

