Connex Credit Union: Free Financial Literacy Seminars

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Financial literacy is something many of us strive for – to better understand budgeting or buying a house or a car — but sometimes it can be overwhelming. 

Luckily our guest today is here to break it down and introduce us to some helpful resources. Carl Casper is Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer at Connex Credit Union.

The following are covered:

  • Free seminars with topics such as
    • Buying Your First Home
    • Car Buying Tips
    • Understanding Credit Scores
    • Medicare, Social Security
    • Online Security

