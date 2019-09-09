Continuum of Care: College Age Young Adults and Mental Health Concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mental health is a significant concern on college campuses and too often colleges, parents, and students are unprepared and unaware of the triggers and how to deal with critical situations.

Here to help from Continuum of Care are John Labieniec VP, Acute and Forensic Services Gretchen Richardson who works in Program Development and Clinical Care.

Late adolescents/early adulthood are common age range when severe psychosis presents itself. This is a time of transition. The stressors of college can be triggers for young people who are predisposed to mental health issues. The stressors of figuring out a new life beyond high school can also trigger grief, a sense of loss, and a sense of being lost.

Drug use may also become more widely explored by students and young adults and can also trigger the onset of mental health issues.

College campuses are often not adequately staffed with counselors who can address mental health issues. More trained staff and trained professors are needed on campus.

Parents are also often not adequately able to help their young adult child through transition, and therapy is often sought after as the last resort.

In more critical cases, some students would benefit from crisis residential treatment, as offered by CRS.

To learn more, click here.