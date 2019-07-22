Breaking News
Continuum of Care offers help to people challenged with mental illnesses

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Continuum of Care offers help to people challenged with mental illnesses, intellectual disabilities or struggling with addiction.

Director of Acute Services John Labieniec from Continuum of Care shares what services they offer.

With more states and countries legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, is there any cause for concern for the effects it may have on mental health?

Yes, aside from the obvious issues with lack of coherency when people are high, marijuana use can have long-term effects and can trigger early psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, and bipolar.

Who is likely to be at risk of Marijuana psychosis disorder?

Psychosis disorder is a multi-faceted disorder, and causes are potentially based on frequency of use, age of first using marijuana, levels of THC, family history, own history, and other factors.

What is the treatment?

Anti-psychotic medication, therapy and a crisis residential program.

