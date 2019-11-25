Continuum of Care: The importance of work and mental health – particularly for young adults

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Director of Young Adult Services, Elizabeth Cowen along with Vice President Development & Marketing, Deborah Cox from Continuum of Care joins us to share the importance of work and mental health – particularly for young adults.

Who do we serve?

Continuum’s Young Adult Services program serves young adults ages of 18-25.

What do we do?

Providing residential housing and case management treatment for young adults. Helping them to develop skills to become more independent. For example, “we teach them how to cook, clean, learn vocational skills, as well as how to advocate for themselves.”

Why is work important to Young Adult Services?

Work is an important component of life for most people. When you are doing something productive, or producing a product, you feel accomplished, proud, and motivated. It brings meaning and purpose to live. It moves you forward. It is the same for Continuum’s young adults.

What kind of work do the young adults in your program do?

They started out doing their, now, annual pie fundraisers for the Holidays. After that, they connected with Street Smart Ventures to provide opportunities for their young adults to use their talents to create products to sell at a marketplace event every other month. Through this program, some of their young adults have their own business, like making bracelets out of bottle caps or one who sells plants that is called Scoots Roots. Other projects are group projects such as our car wash, “Soo Jelly” where they make their jams and jellies, and wood working projects to create products like this and live edge wood products which will all be for sale at the Holiday Bazaar. These groups and events not only let young adults develop vocational skills, but they also learn how to work in a group, cooking skills, social skills, and it really builds their confidence.

How can the Community Support You and these Young Adults in your program?

Upcoming Bazaar on December 7th. It is open to the community. About 8 out of the 40+ vendors are either from their Young Adults Program, or they are from other programs for individuals with mental health or intellectual disabilities. The purpose of the bazaar is to support our clients, while supporting the community.

3 floors of 40+ vendors for shopping, plus raffle prizes, kids activities, and pictures with Santa. Free parking at Continuum of Care, or across the street at Career High School. Free admittance, Sponsored by Merit Insurance and Dr. Dana Dunne.

Proceeds go to Continuum’s programs to help people rebuild their lives.