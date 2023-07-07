New Haven, Conn (WTNH) — The Cornell Scott Hill Health Center is celebrating 55 years of service in Connecticut, and has opened a new facility in the Dixwell Community House in New Haven.

This new facility will allow the organization to continue it’s work of improving the health of communities through accessible care.

“We are so committed to the people that reside in this community. We want them to have long healthy existences and if there’s anything we can do to enable that, we’re honored,” CEO Michael Taylor said.

