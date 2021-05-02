Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center Provides COVID-19 Vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We know the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center is doing their part and can use your help.
Here with more is Chief Executive Officer, Michael R. Taylor.
The following are covered:
- How has the vaccination process been going?
- How are you getting the vaccine to underserved communities?
- The great give is happening, can you explain what that is and how the health center can benefit from it?
- Why should people consider donating?
