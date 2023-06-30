New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you are in the market for a new car, or maybe a new toy, like a Jet Ski or a motorcycle, our guest today can certainly help you out. Bobby Crabtree, Owner of the Crabtree Motor Group, joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio, to talk about their recent expansion.

On last count, Crabtree Motor Group runs three auto stores, a Power and Sports store, and a Collision Center. They’ve been busy expanding across Connecticut, and Bobby Crabtree has a lot going on. He says, “Colonial Toyota is our flagship and that’s in Milford, CT. Next door is Colonial Power and Sport – that’s the Sea-Doos®, Can-Am®, along with KTM®, Husqvarna® and GasGas® motorcycles.”

Bobby says that they’ve been very busy during the summer, noting, “You wouldn’t believe how many people love these Sea Doos®, because you know, there was a little bit of that supply chain issue, so there’s that pent-up demand and it’s just a great excuse to go out and have a good time.”

Motorcycles have also been very popular, and Bobby says, “KTM® is a very well-respected bike in the industry and KTM® also has two other lines, the Husqvarna® line and the GasGas®… So we’re really excited and privileged to have all three.”

Bobby’s most recently acquired auto dealerships include Crabtree Nissan, on Strait’s Turnpike in Middlebury, and Crabtree Toyota, which is located right next door, although technically, it’s in

Watertown. They offer two dealerships in one location. Then behind Crabtree Toyota, is Crabtree Collision Center, which is a full-service operation with direct repair through most insurance companies.

Bobby credits his dedicated, long-term employees for his ability to run all these businesses, successfully, something he’s always been very grateful for. Some of his employees have been with him for more than 25 years. He says it’s because of them that Crabtree Motor Group is able to offer anyone coming in to buy a car, the “Crabtree Experience,” which is top-quality customer service, in a no-drama environment.

Watch this interview and you’ll find out how Bobby got started in the automotive business, and why his family has been so important to his success.

To learn more about the businesses that make up the Crabtree Motor Group, visit their websites at:

Colonial Toyota, Milford: https://www.colonialtoyotact.com/

Crabtree Nissan, Middlebury: https://www.crabtreenissan.com/

Crabtree Toyota, Watertown: https://www.crabtreetoyota.com/

Crabtree Collision Center, Watertown:

https://www.crabtreetoyota.com/crabtree-collision-center

Colonial Power & Sport, Milford: https://www.colonialpowerandsport.com/

Crabtreemotorgroup.com or call (203)878-4301