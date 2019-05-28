Crossing: A Musical Journey is coming to Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It's a musical based on Connecticut history. Crossing: A Musical Journey will open its 2019 season at the Lyme Public Hall in June.

Writer and Composer Mike Bailey, Composer and Arranger Ron Gletherow and Actor Galen Donovan gives us a preview on what you can expect.

There are different shows you can attend:

June 1 and June 2: Lyme Public Hall, Lyme

July 27: Hygienic Art Park, New London

October 3 and October 4: Three Rivers Community College, Norwich



