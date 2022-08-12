New Haven, CT – (WTNH) Experts say teaching children savings habits early can have a lasting impact on their financial future. Financial literacy isn’t part of most childhood education programs, but it’s something parents need prioritize as part of growing up.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko learned some great tips on how to help kids gain these important skills when she spoke with Shanita Alston, Marketing Specialist at Crosspoint Federal Credit Union and her daughter Amber.

Watch this interview and learn how to help your child get started:

Why it’s important for children to learn about saving money early on.

What tools can parents use to promote healthy saving habits?

Is there a way to make saving fun?

Amber shares which saving method she likes the most.

What’s the importance of planning ahead and marking things down?

How to help your kids set savings goals.

Should I set up a savings account for my child?

What other kinds of accounts does Crosspoint FCU offer?

Crosspoint Federal Credit Union has offices in New Haven and in Branford. To become a member, you just need to live or work in New Haven County.

To learn more, visit www.crosspointfcu.org