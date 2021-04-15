CT Basement Systems Handles All Things Basementy!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You know the motto… “They handle all things basementy.”

Here from Connecticut Basement Systems is Owner and Founder Larry Janesky!

The following are covered:

  • What does it meant to do all things basement, what do you specialize in?
  • Remodeling for more than 85K homeowners; what’s the key to your success?
  • Spring showers and waterproofing solutions for New Haven homeowners.
  • Expansion and hiring

Upcoming Event: The Southeastern Home Show at Mohegan Sun May 14-16 and the CT Better Home Show at Webster Bank Arena on May 22 and 23.

Spring cleaning promotion of up to $50 off your lug. Call today to book your appointment at 1-800-LUG-JUNK.

To learn more, click here.

