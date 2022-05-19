New Haven, CT (WTNH)- If you’ve considered waterproofing the basement of your home, now might be a great time to do it. It said the spring and summer months are ideal for this type of work.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Larry Janesky, owner and founder of Connecticut Basement Systems, a company with great expertise in making basements as dry and comfortable as possible, as well as many other services to improve your home. This Seymour, CT based company is now celebrating 35 years in business.

In this interview, you’ll learn about the history of CT Basement Systems, the services they offer, and

how you can prepare in advance for the effects of heavy rain. Plus, you’ll learn how they can help

free your basement from those piles of unwanted junk, such as old mattresses, appliances, or furniture, through their company, The Junkluggers.

CT Basement Systems services include:

Basement Waterproofing

Crawl Space upgrades

Finishing Basements

Mold Removal

Insulating and Air Sealing Attics

Energy Saving

Foundation Repair

Roofing and Gutters

Indoor Air Quality Improvement

Junk Removal

For more information about Connecticut Basement Systems, visit their website

at: connecticutbasementsystems.com