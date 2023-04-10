New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – You know what they say, “April showers bring May flowers”… and also leaky basements – if your home isn’t properly protected. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Ross Mannuzza, General Manager of Connecticut Basement Systems. He has three different ways we can get our basements ready for this rainy season.

But it’s important to try to get them installed BEFORE the rain gets into your basement and problems with mold and mildew develop.

Watch this interview and you’ll learn more about how having CT Basement Systems install these three important systems, can make a huge difference in protecting our homes.

1. Full Perimeter Waterproofing system

2. TripleSafe Pumping System-includes 3 pumps and a battery backup

3. SaniDry Sedona air system- dehumidifies that air in the basement/Aspen High

Performance Air Purification System – Purifies air in the living spaces.

Ross answers the following questions:

How do the SaniDry Sedona and Aspen air systems get rid of mold and mildew?

What kind of filters does the air purification system use?

Is now a good time to install these three systems, or is it too late in the season?

How long does the whole process take?

What kind of warranties or guarantees do these systems come with?

How many years has CT Basement Systems been in business?

To learn more about what you've seen in this interview, and about other services that

