New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The CT Black Expo is returning to New Haven this weekend, October 29th & 30th at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. The event has a rich history of uplifting Black businesses, performers and families throughout the state.



CEO of the CT Black Expo, Torrence Flowers, and COO Jesse Phillips joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to discuss the exciting programming and highlights of the event.

In this interview, you’ll hear about the history of the event, and what you can expect during the two days.

This year’s Expo, themed “Action Driving Black Excellence,” is expected to highlight dozens of Black businesses, corporate sponsors, performers and empower hundreds of Black residents, families and professionals throughout the state.

Headlining performers include R&B singer and platinum-recording artist Carl Thomas, Source Award-winning R&B group SWV, Billboard Music Award Winner & Stellar Award-winning Gospel Artist Travis Greene and Connecticut’s own Dave McClure. Six panel discussions are scheduled throughout the weekend. Their topics include building wealth, career development, healthcare, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and education.

Tickets are $15 or $25 for both Saturday & Sunday. For details and to purchase your tickets, visit: www.thectblackexpo.com.