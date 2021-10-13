CT cancer survivor expecting second child with help from the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Being diagnosed with cancer is life-altering, and if you dream of having a family one day it can cause major obstacles. The good news is, at the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, there specialized options available.

“In very dark times, I think it gives people hope and that’s important,” says patient Lianna Brousseau.

The 36-year-old is a breast cancer survivor and is now pregnant with her second daughter, all thanks to the fertility center.

“The shock of getting diagnosed with cancer is a lot and it’s very emotional,” Brousseau explains. “And it’s kind of hard to think about the future. You’re thinking about where you’re at right now and just surviving; but if having a family is important to you, which for me and my husband is a priority, then it’s important to seek options because there are options and it really only delayed my treatment a few weeks.”

Dr. Reeva Makhijani, a physician at the center, says that time is of the essence in these situations and that cancer patients who call for a consultation can be seen within 24 to 48 hours.

“It’s really important when they have their diagnosis made they speak to their doctors immediately about fertility preservation before they start treatment,” she explains. “Because that treatment, which often can involve a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and or radiation, can have a negative effect on fertility.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has Lianna’s full story.