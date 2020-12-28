CT Department of Public Health offering flu shots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, more than ever, it’s important to get your flu shot!

Joining us is Mick Bolduc the Vaccine Coordinator for the Connecticut Immunization Program part of CT Department of Public Health.

The following are covered:

The flu is a serious disease and not just a common cold. It can put you in the hospital or worse.

In case of a second wave of COVID-19, keep people healthy and out of hospitals so COVID patients can get treatment.

The flu vaccine keeps those around you healthy, who may have high risk conditions.

It is possible to get both the flu and COVID-19, both respiratory illnesses which can have serious risks for many children and adults.

Who should get the shot?

Where can people get their flu shot?

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is running a Flu Shot campaign throughout the state; the campaign is called #FightFluCT.

Learn more at, VaccineFinder.Org.