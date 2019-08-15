CT Post Mall: Back to School Supply Drive!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We may not quite be ready to think about it, but it is time to do back to school shopping.

Joining us is Kelly Franz, Connecticut Post Mall Marketing Director along with Megan Altomare, Executive Director from Boys & Girls Club of Milford to share how the Back to School Supply Drive benefits the Boys & Girls Club.

The kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Milford are very grateful. The parents are more grateful. This event will provide the things that their children need to learn.

Donate school supplies and mingle with your favorite members from the WTNH News 8 team!

Back to School Supply Drive:

Saturday, August 24th • 11am – 1pm

Location: Lower Level, in front of Target Store Milford

CT residents should take advantage of tax-free week, click here for a list of items and what qualifies as exempt.

For more information on other upcoming free events, click here.