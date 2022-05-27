New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Travel has become more convenient for the southern part of Connecticut since Avelo Airlines came to Tweed New Haven Airport more than six months ago. And now, it’s launching three new flights.



CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy about their latest expansion, beyond their affordable flights to Florida destinations. Levy shared that they will now be flying to: Chicago, IL; Raleigh-Durham, NC; and Washington, D.C.



Avelo is offering special introductory, one-way fares to these new locations.

Levy said, “We’re making travel from the state of Connecticut more convenient, not just Southern Connecticut. We are drawing people from all over the region, and we’re thrilled about how it’s going so far, with the addition of Raleigh, Durham, Chicago, Midway and Washington, D.C., through BWI.”

Avelo now flies to 13 destinations from Tweed – which is more nonstop destinations than any other airline operating in Connecticut. Starting in June, they’ll also be serving Wilmington, North Carolina, making it their 14th route.

Levy is proud of Avelo’s Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo’s “One Crew” value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

What does the future hold for Avelo in New Haven? Levy said, “We’re going to do more of what we’ve been doing, which is really offering choice to consumers, finding routes that others aren’t serving, offering everyday low fares and delivering it in a very professional, reliable way. I think we will definitely expand our presence at Tweed. We believe there’s a lot more routes that we can operate out of there successfully and we’re really excited to continue to do that and we’ll be expanding in other places.”

