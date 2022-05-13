New Haven, CT (WTNH) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the perfect time to educate the public about important mental health issues, and to reduce the stigma surrounding the need for support.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Sara Magistro, LCSW of BHcare. She is Director of Behavioral Health, at the Shoreline Clinic, where they have seen, firsthand, how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of our local population.

Sara shared that in the Fall of 2021, 30% of Connecticut residents reported having experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression. She feels that the past two years have brought awareness to this problem, and yet people are still afraid to talk about their symptoms and take steps to get help.



BHcare wants to help people to recover and feel that they have a life worth living. They offer many clinical services to their clients, including therapy, group therapy, and medication management. Physical issues can be addressed by their professionals as well.



Sara says, “Most importantly, you should just reach out and contact us, so you can talk to someone about what’s going on. It’s OK if you don’t know where to start.”

BHcare’s website offers lots of information, such as how to know when it’s time to get help, whether for a loved one or yourself. They encourage you to call, and take that first step.

BHcare is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic providing services for 15,000 children, adults and families throughout Greater New Haven, the Lower Naugatuck Valley, the Shoreline and beyond. For more than 40 years, they’ve been helping people recover from mental illness, substance use, domestic violence, and other health-risk behaviors through a comprehensive and integrated group of programs that focus on the whole person and their whole health.

To learn more about BHcare, visit: https://BHcare.org or call: (203) 800-7177