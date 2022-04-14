NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Spring has finally arrived, everyone wants to spend more time outdoors. Whether your backyard is used for family, recreation, or business gatherings, making this space attractive is an important investment in your home.

CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Charles Gamarekian, CEO and President of Cambridge Pavingstones, to learn more about the wide selection of products his company offers for improving your outdoor living spaces.

Charles suggested that homeowners ask themselves several questions when planning these improvements, as the outdoors can become an extension of the home:

How do I want to use my outdoor living space? Although I like to grill, do I want to

have a pavilion or a shelter?

have a pavilion or a shelter? Would I want to have a fireplace or other fire feature?

Where can I find inspiration?

What is my budget for this project?

Do I prefer to make many improvements all at once, or spread out the projects

over time?

Charles tells viewers about why they should choose Cambridge Pavingstones for all their outdoor living needs. He invites homeowners to visit their website, where they can see a gallery of Cambridge

projects, find a list of distributors and access a wide range of resources. Visitors can also download Cambridge Designscape Visualizer, free software that allows you to upload a photo of your home to design and incorporate Cambridge Pavingstone products right into your image.

For more information on all things Cambridge, visit CambridgePavers.com and locate a dealer near you.