NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with

product expert Robert Bonnano, from Ferraro’s Market, which is now celebrating 70 years in Business, serving the Greater New Haven community.

Bonnano says, “Mr. Ferraro started out on State Street in New Haven back in the fifties. Moved over to Grand Avenue in New Haven around 1972 and we eventually moved to North Haven in April of 2021. We welcome our old customers as well as our new customers!”

What makes this family-owned business so successful? Bonnano feels that Ferraro’s is best known for having great service and high-quality products, plus they always try to keep their prices as low as possible.



He says, “The amount of beef, pork and chicken is unmatched in the area. Plus, there is an abundance of prepared and ready-to-cook items along with heat & serve items. Just what busy families need.”



Watch as this product expert describes the wide variety of meats, soups, sausages and more that have been keeping families coming back to Ferraro’s for generations. It’s a regular occurrence for customers to tell him, “I used to come here as a kid, with my grandmother. And now I’m back!”

Ferraro’s Market is located right next door to Target in North Haven. For more information, visit

ferraromarket.com or call 203-776-3462.