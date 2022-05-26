New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor living space, you can find some great trends and savings at Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City, which is holding a Memorial Day Sale, all weekend long, at its locations in Milford and Southington.

CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko had a chance to speak with Amy Albert, the owner of this store, about some of the trends they’ve seen recently in outdoor furniture.



Amy said, “We really focus on stocking our store with neutral pieces that can be used with any house, any outdoors, and then you can accessorize them with a pop of color to make them exciting. Adding plants is also an effective way to add to your floor plan and extend your budget a bit. We’ve tried really hard to overbuy in all areas of our store so that we have in in-stock inventory, too.”



Watch this interview to see examples of how to make your outdoor entertainment spaces more cozy and inviting.

Their two showrooms in Connecticut are about 80,000 square feet each, and there is plenty to see in each location. They can also place special orders based on the manufacturers they carry in the store, using catalogs and online catalogs.

Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City ‘s Memorial Day Sale offers markdowns to about 40% store-wide, and they’re offering financing options of 12 months to 60 months, with no money down.



To learn more, visit their website at: www.pilgrimfurniturecity.com