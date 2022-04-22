CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with the owner of one of New Haven’s favorite Wooster Street restaurants, Abate Pizza.

Lou Abate and Chef Reggie Corona came to the CT Style Studio Kitchen to make one of their

most popular dishes, Zupe de Pesce – and, of course, they also brought pizza.

Reggie demonstrated the wide variety of seafood used in the recipe, including scallops, lobster, calamari and mussels, sauteed with fresh garlic, basil, clam juice and a little white wine. He says it takes about 20 minutes to cook.

Lou Abate says that next month, they’ll be celebrating 30 years in business. They’re hoping everyone will come in for a meal or a slice, and enjoy the Cherry Blossoms, out in full bloom in Wooster Square.



Lou also reminds everyone to make a reservation for Mother’s Day, coming up soon!



For more information, visit abatepizza.com