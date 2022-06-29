New Haven, CT – (WTNH) Summer is officially here, and there’s a whole lot of live music to enjoy around the state. There’s so much to choose from, and to help us learn more, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Jim Bozzi, Regional Director of Marketing at Live Nation.

Jim said that tickets are selling, fans want to get out of their homes and experience live music once again, and there are three key venues in our state that he wants you to know about:

The Xfinity Theatre – Hartford

Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford

Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater – Bridgeport

Watch this interview and learn about some of the star-studded acts coming soon to these three

locations in Connecticut.



At the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, you can see legendary artists Earth, Wind and Fire, Boyz II Men, Sting, Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band, and The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald. Also included are Maren Morris, Darius Rucker, Steely Dan and Jackson Brown.

And coming to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford are The Chicks, followed by Dead & Company on July 5th, as well as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Wiz Khalifa.

Jim also spoke about the Toyota Oakdale Theatre, which will showcase the Happy Together Tour, featuring the sounds of the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, the Vogues and the Cowsills. Then,

appearing later in September, will be Lady A, followed by Demi Lovavato in October.

To learn more about these shows and for ticket information, visit www.livenation.com