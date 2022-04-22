NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve all heard about how active the residential real estate market has been for a while now, and CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Kevin Rockoff,

owner of Rockoff Realty, based in Amston, Connecticut, to discuss how his company’s unique financial model might benefit homeowners that are looking to sell.

Rockoff says that the Internet has really changed how homes are bought and sold today. Most people shop online for homes, and then narrow down their search to some favorites.

In the past, if you want to sell your home, you would any local realtor and they would say, OK, we’re going to charge you five or 6% commission. Typically, that’s split evenly between the listing broker who represents the seller and then the buyer’s broker. So that pricing model has been in effect for decades.

Rockoff’s company decided to eliminate the traditional big infrastructure and overhead, such as offices, and get rid of the costs affiliated with it. With eight agents in Connecticut, Rockoff Realty has listed and sold homes all over the state.

They now just focus on the listing side. Rockoff Realty charges only a 1% commission fee and here’s what it includes:

Photography – including drone work if necessary

Signs

Contracts

Lockboxes

Making your home fully visible in the marketplace

The same thing everyone else is offering!

And, as an added bonus, Rockoff and his wife and business partner have started a philanthropic branch of their business called “Rockoff Realty for the Rescues!” This is a fund into which they contribute $100 for every home their clients either buy or sell. They distribute from the fund to help Rescues in need, be it to help cover the costs of an adoption or medical treatment.

To contact Rockoff Realty and see some of their listings, visit their website at

https://rockoffrealty.com/