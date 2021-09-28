CT Yankee Council provides leadership opportunities for young boys and girls around the state

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — For over 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America has provided opportunities for children to develop leadership skills and lifelong bonds. Here in Connecticut, there are troops around the state for young boys and girls and now is a great time to get involved.

“This is the perfect time to join Cub Scouts or Scouts BSA,” says Suzanne Schultz, Marketing and Development Specialist at the CT Yankee Council — the local chapter of BSA. “I would really encourage parents to think about it now because as school is beginning, it’s the perfect time for them to meet the new friends in their packs, or their dens or their troops and really start developing those relationships and get excited about it.”

The organization is committed to developing leaders and involved community members through various programs, mentoring from trained adult volunteers, and outdoor experiences.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko introduces us to two young Eagle Scouts!